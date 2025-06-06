Left Menu

Tidy Trails: A Path to Sustainable Plastic Waste Management

Tidy Trails, a community-driven initiative by PepsiCo India and The Social Lab, focuses on responsible plastic waste management. Launched in cities like New Delhi, Pune, Agra, and Guwahati, it encourages recycling through community collaboration. The project also transforms waste into useful items for public spaces, promoting sustainable living.

Tidy Trails is making waves as a ground-breaking initiative dedicated to responsible plastic waste management, launched by PepsiCo India in collaboration with The Social Lab. The initiative, now operational in New Delhi, Pune, Agra, and Guwahati, is focused on collecting, segregating, and recycling plastic waste to foster sustainable urban environments.

At its core, Tidy Trails exemplifies a community-driven approach, engaging local administrations, businesses, and citizens in a collective effort aimed at behavioral change in plastic usage. A mobile van initiative further facilitates this cause, collecting post-consumer plastic waste from local businesses and establishing a model of circular economy at the grassroots level.

The initiative not only impacts waste management but also transforms collected plastic into functional community assets like benches and chairs, enhancing public spaces and acting as tangible symbols of sustainability. This movement emphasizes PepsiCo's commitment to environmental responsibility, pushing for widespread adoption of eco-friendly practices.

