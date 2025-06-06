Inferno at Delhi E-Rickshaw Factory: A Close Call
A fire erupted at an e-rickshaw factory in Delhi's Ghonda area on Friday afternoon. The blaze, which started at the factory's charging station, was tackled by four fire tenders. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.
A significant fire broke out at an e-rickshaw factory in Delhi's Ghonda area Friday afternoon, according to officials.
The fire department revealed that the blaze began around 2.49 pm at the factory's charging station, prompting a swift response.
Four fire tenders were deployed to control the flames, and, so far, there have been no reported injuries or casualties. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
