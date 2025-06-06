Left Menu

Inferno at Delhi E-Rickshaw Factory: A Close Call

A fire erupted at an e-rickshaw factory in Delhi's Ghonda area on Friday afternoon. The blaze, which started at the factory's charging station, was tackled by four fire tenders. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:21 IST
Inferno at Delhi E-Rickshaw Factory: A Close Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at an e-rickshaw factory in Delhi's Ghonda area Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The fire department revealed that the blaze began around 2.49 pm at the factory's charging station, prompting a swift response.

Four fire tenders were deployed to control the flames, and, so far, there have been no reported injuries or casualties. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025