Transforming Gorakhpur: A Civic Leap Towards Smart and Safe Cities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights Gorakhpur's infrastructural advancements, urging citizens towards sustainable urban development. Inaugurating a community hall, he stresses safety, environmental responsibility, and affordability, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's Smart City vision. Major initiatives include tree plantations and improved civic facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the responsibility of a popular government to provide infrastructure and services suited to a civilised society's needs. Speaking at the inauguration of the second Kalyan Mandapam in Surajkund Colony, he noted the importance of tailored services for different income groups to simplify lives.

Adityanath praised Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation for pioneering community halls for weddings and events, especially for lower and middle-income groups. He revealed that having access to venues like Kalyan Mandapam for an affordable price enhances the dignity of ceremonial functions, and five more are underway, funded by his MLA fund.

The Chief Minister underlined the necessity of evolving Smart Cities into Safe Cities, advocating for women's and citizens' safety through strong systems. He called for collective efforts in cleanliness, environment protection, and encouraged tree plantations. The CM reiterated PM Modi's emphasis on national cleanliness and suggested plantation drives along riverbanks to prevent water crises.

