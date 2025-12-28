Left Menu

Khaleda Zia's Critical Health Battle: A Nation Holds Its Breath

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia is in critical condition at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital. Treated since November 23, her health has worsened, requiring ventilator support. Party members and family are closely involved, while local and international doctors oversee her care. The nation prays for a positive outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:01 IST
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister of Bangladesh and head of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, is currently in a dire medical condition, according to her personal physician.

Zia, aged 80, has been hospitalized since November 23 at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, battling multiple health issues that have now required ventilator support for her lungs and vital organs.

Despite efforts by both local and international doctors, along with support from family, including her son Tarique Rahman, Zia's health remains precarious, prompting nationwide prayers for her recovery. Proposals to transfer her abroad for advanced care have been hindered by her inability to travel.

