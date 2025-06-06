Left Menu

Naidu Unveils Vision for Visakhapatnam: A New Economic Powerhouse

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced an ambitious plan to transform Visakhapatnam into a significant economic hub. The plan includes the creation of a 'Visakha Economic Region' with eight districts, aiming for a USD 120 billion economy by 2032 and providing 24 lakh jobs.

Updated: 06-06-2025 16:49 IST
In a strategic move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has revealed a master plan to turn Visakhapatnam into a major economic force within the next seven years.

This ambitious initiative, termed the 'Visakha Economic Region,' seeks to integrate eight districts, with an economic target of USD 120 billion by 2032.

The plan includes projects aimed at creating extensive job opportunities, developing infrastructure, and boosting various sectors like tourism and manufacturing in the region.

