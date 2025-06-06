Naidu Unveils Vision for Visakhapatnam: A New Economic Powerhouse

In a strategic move to bolster Andhra Pradesh's economy, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has revealed a master plan to turn Visakhapatnam into a major economic force within the next seven years.

This ambitious initiative, termed the 'Visakha Economic Region,' seeks to integrate eight districts, with an economic target of USD 120 billion by 2032.

The plan includes projects aimed at creating extensive job opportunities, developing infrastructure, and boosting various sectors like tourism and manufacturing in the region.