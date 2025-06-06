Left Menu

Delhi's Struggle: Yamuna's Pollution Crisis

A study highlights Delhi's significant contribution to the Yamuna's pollution, despite the river flowing for only 52 kilometers in the city. Untreated sewage and industrial effluents are major pollutants, impacting communities dependent on the river. Efforts include new sewage treatment plants and increased funding to tackle the pollution crisis.

A newly published study reveals that Delhi contributes a staggering 76% of the Yamuna's pollution load despite the river traversing just 2% of its length in the city. With the river flowing for 52 kilometers within Delhi, a 22-kilometer segment from Wazirabad to Okhla has become the epicenter of numerous policy initiatives.

Untreated and partially treated sewage discharge is identified as the primary pollutant, with Delhi generating 792 million gallons of sewage daily. However, only 618 MGD undergoes treatment, and of that, nearly 30% fails to meet discharge standards. The study notes that over 500 unauthorized colonies and 160 villages still lack essential sewerage access.

Further compounding the problem, 37 of Delhi's sewage treatment plants do not comply with prescribed norms, and industrial areas continue to release hazardous effluents. Prominent drains like the Najafgarh and Shahdara bring in waste from neighboring regions, contributing an estimated 80% of the pollution load. Despite government efforts and allocated funds, communities along the river, such as fishermen and boatmen, express profound sadness over the river's condition, holding an emotional bond with the Yamuna.

(With inputs from agencies.)

