Odisha's Bold Steps: Boosting Biotechnology and Urban Growth

In a significant move, the Odisha cabinet on Friday endorsed two ambitious schemes aimed at propelling the state's biotechnology sector and urban infrastructure. The cabinet, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, also approved a tender for the Chheligada irrigation project in Gajapati district.

Speaking to the media, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja elaborated that the 'Development of Biotechnology' scheme is projected to cost Rs 1,113.50 crore over five years starting 2025-26. This initiative seeks to bridge academia, industry, and research, thereby expanding biotechnology applications across multiple fields while enriching the state's bio-economy.

Concurrently, the 'Mukhyamantri Sahari Bikash Yojana (MSBY)' aims to enhance urban infrastructure and align with Odisha's 'Viksit Odisha @ 2036 vision.' With an allocation of Rs 6,000 crore, the plan includes building vital public structures and promoting local economies, alongside the multi-faceted Chheligada project, which will irrigate farmland, enhance water supply, and generate hydroelectricity.

(With inputs from agencies.)