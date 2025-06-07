Left Menu

Powerful Earthquake Rattles Papua New Guinea: Details Emerged

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Papua New Guinea region, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a significant depth of 198 kilometers (123 miles).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-06-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 08:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A significant magnitude 5.5 earthquake rattled the region of Papua New Guinea on Saturday, according to reports from the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

The earthquake struck at a profound depth of 198 kilometers (123 miles), which may have implications for the affected region.

Seismic activities like this are closely monitored due to their potential impact on the local population and infrastructure.

