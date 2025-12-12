Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Seismic Risk Preparedness

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition claiming 75% of India's population resides in a high seismic zone. The petitioner urged preparations for earthquake damage minimalization, but the court maintained that such policy matters are for the government, not the judiciary, to handle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:38 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Seismic Risk Preparedness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directives to bolster preparedness for earthquake-related damage, citing that 75% of India's population resides in high seismic zones.

During the hearing, the petitioner argued that recent findings vastly expand the high-risk area beyond Delhi; however, the court stated such concerns fall under government policy and are not the jurisdiction of the judiciary.

The bench, comprised of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, reiterated that the government's responsibility is to formulate and implement relevant policies, dismissing the petitioner's concerns as outside the court's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025