Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Seismic Risk Preparedness
The Supreme Court dismissed a petition claiming 75% of India's population resides in a high seismic zone. The petitioner urged preparations for earthquake damage minimalization, but the court maintained that such policy matters are for the government, not the judiciary, to handle.
The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directives to bolster preparedness for earthquake-related damage, citing that 75% of India's population resides in high seismic zones.
During the hearing, the petitioner argued that recent findings vastly expand the high-risk area beyond Delhi; however, the court stated such concerns fall under government policy and are not the jurisdiction of the judiciary.
The bench, comprised of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, reiterated that the government's responsibility is to formulate and implement relevant policies, dismissing the petitioner's concerns as outside the court's mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
