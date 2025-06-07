Left Menu

Government Boosts Financial Limits for Scientific Research Procurement

The government has raised financial limits for procuring scientific instruments and consumables across research institutions. Vice chancellors and directors can now authorize purchases up to Rs 2 lakh without quotes. Larger procurements up to Rs 200 crore are also facilitated, aiming to accelerate research and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 11:46 IST
In an effort to advance scientific research in the country, the government has increased financial ceilings for acquiring scientific equipment and consumables at various research institutions, including those in the defense sector.

Under changes to general financial rules, vice chancellors and directors can now purchase research items up to Rs 2 lakh without needing quotations, up from the previous limit of Rs 1 lakh. Furthermore, the Purchase Committee can procure goods up to Rs 25 lakh, increased from Rs 10 lakh, and the limits for goods procured via limited or advertised tender enquiries have been raised to Rs 1 crore, doubled from Rs 50 lakh.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted that easing these rules will reduce delays and provide research institutions with greater autonomy to innovate, benefiting sectors like health research, defence, biotechnology, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

