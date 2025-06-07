Tragedy in Anthiyur: Elderly Villager Succumbs to Elephant Attack
In Anthiyur forest, a 70-year-old man named Ganesan was tragically attacked by an elephant while grazing cattle. He was discovered injured and later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. The incident highlights human-wildlife conflicts and the need for precautionary measures in forest areas.
A 70-year-old resident named Ganesan from Komarayanur village met a tragic fate after being attacked by an elephant in Anthiyur forest, according to forest authorities on Saturday.
He went cattle grazing on Friday morning and did not return, prompting villagers to search for him. They found Ganesan injured in the forest and reported the incident to forest officials.
Ganesan was rushed to hospitals in Anthiyur and Erode but passed away on Saturday. A report confirms death by elephant trampling, with ongoing investigations.
