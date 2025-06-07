Tragic Collision on Delhi-Agra Highway Leaves Three Dead

A tragic accident on the Delhi-Agra National Highway claimed the lives of three individuals and left four others injured early Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The fatal incident unfolded when an Ertiga car, carrying five workers of a JCB company, collided head-on with an SUV, causing the car to overturn multiple times.

Amongst the deceased were Manish, Deepanshu, and Trivendra, whose bodies were later handed over to their families. The collision's impact led to a fire in the car, quickly extinguished by bystanders, preventing further casualties.