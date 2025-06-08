Osh City Removes Towering Lenin Statue in Routine Urban Development Move

In a surprising yet understated move, authorities in Osh, Kyrgyzstan's second-largest city, have dismantled a towering statue of Vladimir Lenin, which was believed to be the tallest representation of the Soviet leader in Central Asia.

The 23-meter Lenin monument, originally installed in 1975 during Kyrgyzstan's time as part of the Soviet Union, was taken down with little fanfare, effectively part of what city officials described as routine urban development.

According to Osh City Hall, the removal aimed to improve the area's architectural and aesthetic appeal, mirroring actions taken in Russian cities like St Petersburg and Belgorod. Officials insisted the move should not be politicized and mentioned plans to replace the statue with a flagpole.

(With inputs from agencies.)