Controversy Erupts Over Kurla Land Allocation Amid Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The Congress party, spearheaded by city president Varsha Gaikwad, voiced strong dissent on Sunday against the Maharashtra government's decision involving the Kurla land allocation. Intended for rehabilitating ineligible slum-dwellers displaced by the Dharavi redevelopment project, the Congress claims the land allocation comes at the cost of local opposition and unfairly benefits Adani Group.

The Congress president criticized the state government for surrendering such a valuable asset, valued in the hundreds of crores, to Adani at a nominal rate. According to Gaikwad, despite massive public opposition, the government transferred the environmentally sensitive Kurla dairy land to Adani's request, which stands as evidence of their alleged greed for grabbing Mumbai's lands.

Public sentiment has been running high, with citizen groups demanding that the land be used for establishing a botanical garden. The situation escalated as heavy police presence was seen during the peaceful protest, further fuelling accusations that the state administration is suppressing public dissent in favor of corporate interests.

