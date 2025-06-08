Prince William Urges Action to Save Oceans

On Sunday, Prince William appealed to global leaders and businesses to urgently address the pressing issues facing the world's oceans. His remarks come in the lead-up to the U.N. Ocean Conference set to begin in France, underscoring the immense challenges posed by rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution, and overfishing.

Speaking at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, William emphasized that what once appeared to be an inexhaustible resource is now under severe threat. He urged coordinated global efforts to rejuvenate the ocean's health, stressing action must be taken immediately.

The U.N. conference this week aims to secure more ratifications for a biodiversity protection treaty. William, as the founder of the Earthshot Prize, also released a video discussion with nature broadcaster David Attenborough, discussing the devastating impact humans have had on the deep ocean floor.