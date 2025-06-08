Left Menu

Prince William Urges Action to Save Oceans

Prince William has called for urgent action from world leaders and businesses to protect the oceans, highlighting challenges such as rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution, and overfishing. His appeal comes ahead of the U.N. Ocean Conference, aiming to advance a treaty on ocean biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Sunday, Prince William appealed to global leaders and businesses to urgently address the pressing issues facing the world's oceans. His remarks come in the lead-up to the U.N. Ocean Conference set to begin in France, underscoring the immense challenges posed by rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution, and overfishing.

Speaking at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco, William emphasized that what once appeared to be an inexhaustible resource is now under severe threat. He urged coordinated global efforts to rejuvenate the ocean's health, stressing action must be taken immediately.

The U.N. conference this week aims to secure more ratifications for a biodiversity protection treaty. William, as the founder of the Earthshot Prize, also released a video discussion with nature broadcaster David Attenborough, discussing the devastating impact humans have had on the deep ocean floor.

