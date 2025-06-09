Sizzling Jammu: Mercury Surges to Record Highs

The Jammu region is currently in the grip of an extreme heatwave, with the mercury soaring to uncommon heights. On Sunday, Samba and Jammu city experienced temperatures of 43.9 and 42.7 degrees Celsius, according to reports from the local meteorological department.

For three consecutive days, the region has faced sweltering conditions, as temperatures have stubbornly remained over the 40-degree Celsius mark. Pilgrims traveling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra are no exception, with the base camp recording temperatures of up to 38.2 degrees Celsius. In Ramban, the heat reached 40.3 degrees Celsius, while Kathua, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, hit 41.2 degrees.

In contrast to the blistering temperatures in these areas, Srinagar reported a more moderate maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, offering slight relief in comparison to the intense heat gripping the rest of the region.

