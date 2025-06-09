Sizzling Jammu: Mercury Surges to Record Highs
Jammu region faces an intense heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Samba and Jammu city reported highs of 43.9 and 42.7 degrees, respectively. Katra and Ramban also experience soaring temperatures. Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a milder 31.9 degrees Celsius, as per the MeT department.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu region is currently in the grip of an extreme heatwave, with the mercury soaring to uncommon heights. On Sunday, Samba and Jammu city experienced temperatures of 43.9 and 42.7 degrees Celsius, according to reports from the local meteorological department.
For three consecutive days, the region has faced sweltering conditions, as temperatures have stubbornly remained over the 40-degree Celsius mark. Pilgrims traveling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra are no exception, with the base camp recording temperatures of up to 38.2 degrees Celsius. In Ramban, the heat reached 40.3 degrees Celsius, while Kathua, the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, hit 41.2 degrees.
In contrast to the blistering temperatures in these areas, Srinagar reported a more moderate maximum temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, offering slight relief in comparison to the intense heat gripping the rest of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- heatwave
- temperature
- met department
- Samba
- Katra
- Ramban
- Sringar
- kashmir
- weather
ALSO READ
Dharmendra Pradhan Pushes for Agricultural Advancements and Environmental Initiatives in Sambalpur
Properties of three drug peddlers attached in JK's Samba
India won't bow down to terrorism; youth of J-K are united in this fight: PM Modi in Katra.
Milestone Journey: Vande Bharat's First Ride Between Katra and Srinagar
PM interacts with passengers, crew of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train before flag off at Katra railway station.