Turning Tides: UN Ocean Conference Pushes for Real Maritime Protection

The third United Nations Ocean Conference commenced on Monday, emphasizing the urgent need for converting decades-long pledges into tangible ocean conservation efforts. Despite long-standing promises, only 2.7% of ocean areas are effectively protected against destructive activities, according to the Marine Conservation Institute.

A primary focus of the summit is the High Seas Treaty, which postulates establishing marine protected areas in international waters. The treaty, adopted in 2023, remains inactive, with only 32 out of the required 60 countries having ratified it. Advocates hope the conference will catalyze necessary actions to enforce it.

With France co-hosting, the challenge lies in moving beyond declarations, as highlighted by underregulated French waters. While some marine regions like France's Port-Cros showcase successful conservation, enforcement remains a significant obstacle. The conference aims to bridge these gaps, emphasizing that a healthy planet necessitates a healthy ocean.

