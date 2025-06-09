Left Menu

Urgent Appeal for High Seas Treaty Ratification at U.N. Ocean Conference

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for global leaders to ratify the High Seas Treaty, aimed at protecting international marine areas. Warning of deteriorating ocean ecosystems due to human activities, he emphasized the treaty's importance amid climate challenges. Despite support, the United States remains noncommittal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:05 IST
Urgent Appeal for High Seas Treaty Ratification at U.N. Ocean Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the third U.N. Ocean Conference in Nice, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to ratify a groundbreaking treaty designed to establish protected marine areas in international waters. Highlighting the impact of illegal fishing, plastic pollution, and rising sea temperatures, Guterres warned that the ocean ecosystems are under threat.

The High Seas Treaty, adopted in 2023, aims to facilitate the creation of marine parks covering nearly two-thirds of ocean areas that are currently unregulated. The treaty's enforcement hinges on ratification by at least 60 countries, a milestone not yet reached as the U.S. and others remain hesitant.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that 50 nations have already ratified the treaty, with more expected to join by year's end. However, U.S. absence from high-level discussions underscores ongoing challenges in unified global action on ocean preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

Trailblazing Premier League Referee Uriah Rennie Passes Away

 Global
2
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
3
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025