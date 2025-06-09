Urgent Appeal for High Seas Treaty Ratification at U.N. Ocean Conference

At the third U.N. Ocean Conference in Nice, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders to ratify a groundbreaking treaty designed to establish protected marine areas in international waters. Highlighting the impact of illegal fishing, plastic pollution, and rising sea temperatures, Guterres warned that the ocean ecosystems are under threat.

The High Seas Treaty, adopted in 2023, aims to facilitate the creation of marine parks covering nearly two-thirds of ocean areas that are currently unregulated. The treaty's enforcement hinges on ratification by at least 60 countries, a milestone not yet reached as the U.S. and others remain hesitant.

French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that 50 nations have already ratified the treaty, with more expected to join by year's end. However, U.S. absence from high-level discussions underscores ongoing challenges in unified global action on ocean preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)