Revolutionizing Urban Land Records: The Promise of NAKSHA Programme

The state has identified ten urban local bodies (ULBs) under its ambitious 'NAKSHA' programme to update urban land records comprehensively. This initiative is part of a broader pilot project designed to revolutionize land management across the country.

According to Manoj Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, key locations such as Tanda, Nawabganj, and Anoopshahr are among the ten shortlisted ULBs, with seven already mapped aerially. "Our goal is to have the maps ready by September-October." Joshi emphasized the project's potential to tackle existing land disputes, a sentiment echoed by the state's administration.

The programme, part of the broader Digital India Land Records Modernization effort, targets 152 ULBs across India, enhancing not only land records but also addressing infrastructure development, municipal revenue, and public trust in ownership. The need for precise land information is highlighted by the projected population growth in urban areas, stressing the critical nature of accessible and accurate land records.

