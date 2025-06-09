Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Land Records: The Promise of NAKSHA Programme

The NAKSHA programme aims to modernize urban land records in India by creating a comprehensive geospatial database for 157 urban local bodies across several states. This initiative promises to simplify property ownership, urban planning, and boost public trust while addressing land disputes and enhancing municipal revenue collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 16:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The state has identified ten urban local bodies (ULBs) under its ambitious 'NAKSHA' programme to update urban land records comprehensively. This initiative is part of a broader pilot project designed to revolutionize land management across the country.

According to Manoj Joshi, Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, key locations such as Tanda, Nawabganj, and Anoopshahr are among the ten shortlisted ULBs, with seven already mapped aerially. "Our goal is to have the maps ready by September-October." Joshi emphasized the project's potential to tackle existing land disputes, a sentiment echoed by the state's administration.

The programme, part of the broader Digital India Land Records Modernization effort, targets 152 ULBs across India, enhancing not only land records but also addressing infrastructure development, municipal revenue, and public trust in ownership. The need for precise land information is highlighted by the projected population growth in urban areas, stressing the critical nature of accessible and accurate land records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

