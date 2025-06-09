Left Menu

Cancer Diagnostic Firm Caris Life Sciences Targets $5.3 Billion Valuation

Caris Life Sciences, backed by Sixth Street, aims for a $5.35 billion valuation in its US IPO, planning to raise $423.5 million through share offerings. The town hall meeting with Republican Representative Mike Lawler exposes challenges in advocating President Trump's budget, especially concerns over Medicaid changes potentially affecting non-working individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:32 IST
Cancer Diagnostic Firm Caris Life Sciences Targets $5.3 Billion Valuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Caris Life Sciences, the cancer diagnostic company based in Irving, Texas, is setting its sights on a $5.35 billion valuation with an initial public offering in the US. The Sixth Street-backed firm aims to raise $423.5 million by releasing 23.5 million shares priced between $16 to $18 each.

In another development, a town hall meeting held by Republican Representative Mike Lawler highlighted the obstacles in promoting President Donald Trump's budget. Democratic union representative Joe Mayhew, among others, expressed concern about proposed Medicaid requirement changes, fearing they could severely impact individuals unable to work due to circumstances beyond their control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025