Cancer Diagnostic Firm Caris Life Sciences Targets $5.3 Billion Valuation
Caris Life Sciences, backed by Sixth Street, aims for a $5.35 billion valuation in its US IPO, planning to raise $423.5 million through share offerings.
Caris Life Sciences, the cancer diagnostic company based in Irving, Texas, is setting its sights on a $5.35 billion valuation with an initial public offering in the US. The Sixth Street-backed firm aims to raise $423.5 million by releasing 23.5 million shares priced between $16 to $18 each.
In another development, a town hall meeting held by Republican Representative Mike Lawler highlighted the obstacles in promoting President Donald Trump's budget. Democratic union representative Joe Mayhew, among others, expressed concern about proposed Medicaid requirement changes, fearing they could severely impact individuals unable to work due to circumstances beyond their control.
(With inputs from agencies.)