Left Menu

Blazing Crisis: Factory Fire Uncontrolled for 30 Hours in Karachi

A fire erupted in Karachi's Landhi export processing zone, injuring six and damaging three factories. The blaze, fueled by combustible materials, remains uncontrolled even after 30 hours. Despite past incidents, many factories in Karachi's industrial zones still lack essential fire safety measures, contributing to frequent fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 09-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 18:48 IST
Blazing Crisis: Factory Fire Uncontrolled for 30 Hours in Karachi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A relentless fire that ignited in Karachi's Landhi export processing zone on Sunday has left six individuals injured and three factories damaged, officials report. Even after a grueling 30 hours, the fire continues to ravage the area, resisting all efforts by the local fire department to contain it fully.

Hassan Haseeb, spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 department, noted that the blaze started in a garment factory, leading to a partial building collapse. Rapidly spreading due to combustible materials, the fire consumed neighboring factories, heightening the crisis. "More time is needed to completely control the fire," he stated.

This incident highlights a worrying trend in Karachi's industrial zones, known for their lack of proper ventilation and inadequate safety measures. Historical tragedies, such as the 2012 Baldia Town fire that claimed 258 lives, underscore systemic issues, as recent audits show a glaring absence of fire safety certifications for the city's commercial buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025