Blazing Crisis: Factory Fire Uncontrolled for 30 Hours in Karachi

A relentless fire that ignited in Karachi's Landhi export processing zone on Sunday has left six individuals injured and three factories damaged, officials report. Even after a grueling 30 hours, the fire continues to ravage the area, resisting all efforts by the local fire department to contain it fully.

Hassan Haseeb, spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 department, noted that the blaze started in a garment factory, leading to a partial building collapse. Rapidly spreading due to combustible materials, the fire consumed neighboring factories, heightening the crisis. "More time is needed to completely control the fire," he stated.

This incident highlights a worrying trend in Karachi's industrial zones, known for their lack of proper ventilation and inadequate safety measures. Historical tragedies, such as the 2012 Baldia Town fire that claimed 258 lives, underscore systemic issues, as recent audits show a glaring absence of fire safety certifications for the city's commercial buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)