India's Stellar Comeback: Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Beyond Earth

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, joining an international crew, embarks on a mission to the International Space Station. This marks India's return to human spaceflight after 41 years. The mission, supported by ISRO and NASA, will pioneer food and nutrition experiments in space, significant for future long-duration space travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:25 IST
India's Stellar Comeback: Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Beyond Earth
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on a historic mission to the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone for India's space exploration efforts. The SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket, scheduled for launch from Kennedy Space Centre, Florida, will carry Shukla and three other astronauts.

Hailing from Lucknow, Shukla, also known by his call sign 'Shuks', is part of a commercial spaceflight supported by ISRO and NASA. This mission, the first since Rakesh Sharma's 1984 voyage, aims to enhance India's contributions to international space exploration.

During the 14-day mission, Shukla will conduct crucial food and nutrition experiments developed through collaborations between ISRO, DBT, and NASA, paving the way for future space travel. His experiences will feed into India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, slated for 2027.

