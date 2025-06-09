Project Cheetah: Debunking Myths and Ensuring Conservation Success

On Monday, a paper published in Frontiers in Conservation Science addressed criticisms of Project Cheetah, which aims to reintroduce the cheetah to India after its 70-year absence. The document labeled the critiques as ideologically biased and scientifically unfounded, urging a reevaluation of misconceptions surrounding the initiative.

The paper, written by officials from the environment ministry including NTCA Member Secretary G S Bhardwaj, emphasized the project's adaptive management strategies and measurable progress, disputing claims of cheetahs being held in captivity or harming local communities. It highlighted the use of soft-release bomas to facilitate natural behaviors and successful breeding.

Addressing mortality and habitat concerns, the paper noted that cheetah deaths are within expected norms for translocation efforts and praised the adaptability of cheetahs to diverse environments in India. It concluded that the project has positively impacted local communities by providing employment and infrastructure improvements.

