Left Menu

Project Cheetah: Debunking Myths and Ensuring Conservation Success

A recent paper criticizes the negative discourse around Project Cheetah, aimed at reintroducing cheetahs to India. The paper counters various misconceptions, highlighting adaptive management strategies and significant progress in cheetah reintroduction efforts at Kuno National Park, including natural breeding success and sustainable community benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:46 IST
Project Cheetah: Debunking Myths and Ensuring Conservation Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, a paper published in Frontiers in Conservation Science addressed criticisms of Project Cheetah, which aims to reintroduce the cheetah to India after its 70-year absence. The document labeled the critiques as ideologically biased and scientifically unfounded, urging a reevaluation of misconceptions surrounding the initiative.

The paper, written by officials from the environment ministry including NTCA Member Secretary G S Bhardwaj, emphasized the project's adaptive management strategies and measurable progress, disputing claims of cheetahs being held in captivity or harming local communities. It highlighted the use of soft-release bomas to facilitate natural behaviors and successful breeding.

Addressing mortality and habitat concerns, the paper noted that cheetah deaths are within expected norms for translocation efforts and praised the adaptability of cheetahs to diverse environments in India. It concluded that the project has positively impacted local communities by providing employment and infrastructure improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025