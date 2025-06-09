Left Menu

Historic Return: India's Shubhanshu Shukla to Lead Axiom-4 Mission to Space

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission, featuring Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been postponed due to weather. The mission, scheduled for June 11, 2025, will mark India's return to human spaceflight. Shukla joins Commander Peggy Whitson and specialists from Hungary and Poland for the 14-day journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:35 IST
Historic Return: India's Shubhanshu Shukla to Lead Axiom-4 Mission to Space
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Due to unfavorable weather conditions, the anticipated Axiom-4 mission launch, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been rescheduled to June 11, according to a statement by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday evening.

The launch, originally set to occur at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida via SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket, has now been postponed for a day, with a targeted liftoff time of 5:30 PM IST on June 11, 2025.

This mission symbolizes India's reentry into human space exploration, marking 41 years since Rakesh Sharma's historic space journey. Shukla, from Lucknow, is set to participate alongside Commander Peggy Whitson, and specialists Tigor Kapu and Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, representing a collaborative international effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025