Panchkula and Sonipat to Shine with New Urban Command Centers and Developments

The Panchkula and Sonipat Metropolitan Development Authorities have approved significant development projects, including the establishment of Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC) in both cities. These projects aim to enhance urban governance, improve public service delivery, and foster economic growth through modern infrastructure and smart technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-06-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) has greenlit a host of development projects, including the creation of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) for the city. Chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the authority sanctioned a Rs 587.94 crore budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The ICCC is set to advance urban governance by leveraging smart technology for efficient public service delivery and emergency responses, funded with an estimated Rs 208.92 crore and targeted for completion within nine months. The center will feature AI-based video analytics, adaptive traffic systems, and robust communication and surveillance tools.

Simultaneously, Sonipat's counterpart authority approved its own ICCC establishment and a Rs 349.8 crore budget. A unique waste to wonder theme park is also slated for development, showcasing creative sculptures from recycled materials to boost local tourism and economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

