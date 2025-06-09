High Seas Treaty: Navigating the Future of Ocean Conservation

As global leaders gather in Nice for the U.N. Oceans Conference, the spotlight is on the High Seas Treaty, which seeks to establish marine protected areas beyond national jurisdictions. Despite having 50 ratifications, the treaty needs 10 more to enter into force, a critical step for ocean conservation.

The High Seas Treaty, signed in 2023, aims to expand protection of the world's oceans, which cover two-thirds of the planet yet only have 3% protected areas. It includes provisions for environmental impact assessments and equitable resource access. French President Emmanuel Macron is urging more countries to ratify the treaty.

Aside from advancing treaty discussions, the conference will tackle issues like overfishing and marine pollution. Attendees are also exploring financial strategies to support ocean conservation, with current ocean-linked financing significantly trailing behind the estimated $175 billion needed annually for marine protection.

