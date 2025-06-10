Reviving the Green: MP Police Leads a Biodiversity Rejuvenation Project

The Madhya Pradesh Police is taking innovative steps to restore biodiversity over 172 acres of barren land at its police training school in Gwalior. Located near the crucial Tighra dam, the initiative highlights an intersection of law enforcement and environmental stewardship.

Despite several failed attempts due to invasive plant species and challenging terrain, the police force, under Additional Director General Raja Babu Singh, launched a rejuvenation project on World Environment Day. The expansive land primarily occupied by recruits will house thousands of nitrogen-fixing and fruit-bearing plants aimed at boosting the local ecosystem.

With active participation from recruits and consultation with environmental experts, the project plans to implement advanced sustainable farming techniques like drip irrigation. This initiative not only seeks to support biodiversity but also aims to maintain water levels at the dam, potentially serving as a model for similar efforts nationwide.

