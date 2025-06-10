Left Menu

Reviving the Green: MP Police Leads a Biodiversity Rejuvenation Project

The Madhya Pradesh Police is spearheading a project to restore biodiversity on 172 acres at a police training school near the Tighra dam in Gwalior. With the help of recruits and experts, they aim to plant trees and install irrigation systems, potentially setting a precedent for future eco-initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 09:50 IST
Reviving the Green: MP Police Leads a Biodiversity Rejuvenation Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Police is taking innovative steps to restore biodiversity over 172 acres of barren land at its police training school in Gwalior. Located near the crucial Tighra dam, the initiative highlights an intersection of law enforcement and environmental stewardship.

Despite several failed attempts due to invasive plant species and challenging terrain, the police force, under Additional Director General Raja Babu Singh, launched a rejuvenation project on World Environment Day. The expansive land primarily occupied by recruits will house thousands of nitrogen-fixing and fruit-bearing plants aimed at boosting the local ecosystem.

With active participation from recruits and consultation with environmental experts, the project plans to implement advanced sustainable farming techniques like drip irrigation. This initiative not only seeks to support biodiversity but also aims to maintain water levels at the dam, potentially serving as a model for similar efforts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025