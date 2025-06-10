Rocket Launching Boom: A Threat to the Ozone Layer?

The global space industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with rocket launches increasing at an unprecedented rate. However, new research suggests this trend could pose a grave threat to the ozone layer.

A recent study reveals that once the number of rocket launches hits approximately 2,000 annually, the healing process of the ozone layer could slow significantly. This finding follows an analysis of ozone-depleting substances emitted during launches.

The study underscores the importance of sustainable practices within the space sector. Industry and regulators must collaborate to reduce reliance on harmful fuels, like those containing chlorine, to protect the ozone layer from further deterioration. Proactive efforts are crucial to balancing industry growth with environmental conservation.

