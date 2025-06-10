Nvidia and HP Team Up for Future Supercomputing Innovations

Nvidia and Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced a strategic partnership with the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre to develop a state-of-the-art supercomputer, the Blue Lion, utilizing Nvidia's upcoming chip technology. Scheduled for availability in 2027, the new system aims to aid scientists in advancing research fields like biotechnology and climate science.

The announcement came during a supercomputing conference in Hamburg, Germany, where Nvidia also highlighted its ongoing projects in the U.S., including developing a similar system at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Likewise, Europe's fastest supercomputer, Jupiter, now operates with Nvidia technology at the Forschungszentrum Jülich, showcasing the continent's efforts to keep up with the U.S. in high-performance computing.

Nvidia's strategic focus extends to incorporating artificial intelligence in scientific research. Their newly introduced 'Climate in a Bottle' AI model allows researchers to combine classical physics with AI to predict climate outcomes more efficiently. This model aims to provide significant insights into atmospheric phenomena, offering a quicker and detailed analysis of climate changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)