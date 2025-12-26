Left Menu

Mumbai Model's Million-Rupee Deception

A model in Mumbai was allegedly swindled of Rs 35 lakh by a history-sheeter named Nevada Putman. Promising legal aid and enticing investment opportunities, Putman and his wife persuaded the victim to part with large sums of money. The police have registered an FIR against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST
Mumbai Model's Million-Rupee Deception
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have initiated legal action against a known criminal for allegedly defrauding a model of Rs 35 lakh, an officer reported on Friday.

According to the Bangur Nagar police, a case has been filed against Nevada Putman, a man with a history of criminal activity, after a complaint was lodged on Thursday.

The 37-year-old model, who lived near Putman and his wife, was led to invest in a business venture and pay exorbitant sums for supposed legal help. Upon realizing the deception, she turned to the authorities for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

Tragic Christmas Brawl: One Dead, Another Critically Injured in Nagpur

 India
2
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
3
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
4
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025