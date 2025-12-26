Mumbai Model's Million-Rupee Deception
A model in Mumbai was allegedly swindled of Rs 35 lakh by a history-sheeter named Nevada Putman. Promising legal aid and enticing investment opportunities, Putman and his wife persuaded the victim to part with large sums of money. The police have registered an FIR against him.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Mumbai police have initiated legal action against a known criminal for allegedly defrauding a model of Rs 35 lakh, an officer reported on Friday.
According to the Bangur Nagar police, a case has been filed against Nevada Putman, a man with a history of criminal activity, after a complaint was lodged on Thursday.
The 37-year-old model, who lived near Putman and his wife, was led to invest in a business venture and pay exorbitant sums for supposed legal help. Upon realizing the deception, she turned to the authorities for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- model
- case
- legal assistance
- investment
- fraud
- police
- Nevada Putman
- law
- enforcement
ALSO READ
Odisha Police Intensify Operations After High-Profile Maoist Encounter
Massive Fraud at SREI: PNB Reports Rs 2,434 Crore Loan Scam
Police Bust Illegal Farmhouse Party in Gurugram
Cracking Down on Global Telecom Fraud: Andhra Pradesh CID's Major Bust
DGPs of all states should implement ''extremely essential'' common ATS structure for police at the earliest across the country: Shah.