Mumbai Model's Million-Rupee Deception

The Mumbai police have initiated legal action against a known criminal for allegedly defrauding a model of Rs 35 lakh, an officer reported on Friday.

According to the Bangur Nagar police, a case has been filed against Nevada Putman, a man with a history of criminal activity, after a complaint was lodged on Thursday.

The 37-year-old model, who lived near Putman and his wife, was led to invest in a business venture and pay exorbitant sums for supposed legal help. Upon realizing the deception, she turned to the authorities for justice.

