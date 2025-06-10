Tragedy in Graz: School Shooting Shocks Austria

A devastating school shooting took place in Graz, Austria, claiming the lives of at least nine people and injuring several others, as reported by the city's mayor, Elke Kahr. The incident has been described as a "terrible tragedy" by Kahr, according to Austrian news agency APA.

Local newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, stated that the death toll could exceed eight, with at least 10 individuals seriously injured. While police have not provided an exact toll, they confirmed that "several" people have died. Authorities have secured the school area, and ambulances are present at the scene.

A police spokesperson confirmed that the area is secure, with evacuations completed and relatives receiving necessary care. Meanwhile, suspicion has arisen concerning a dead suspect found in a bathroom, which Reuters is yet to verify. Concerns about Austria's high rate of firearms ownership have been highlighted in light of this tragedy.