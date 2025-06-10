Tragedy in Graz: School Shooting Shocks Austria
A tragic shooting at a school in Graz, Austria, has resulted in at least nine deaths and multiple injuries. The incident has raised concerns about firearms ownership in the country, which is known for its heavily armed civilian population.
A devastating school shooting took place in Graz, Austria, claiming the lives of at least nine people and injuring several others, as reported by the city's mayor, Elke Kahr. The incident has been described as a "terrible tragedy" by Kahr, according to Austrian news agency APA.
Local newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, stated that the death toll could exceed eight, with at least 10 individuals seriously injured. While police have not provided an exact toll, they confirmed that "several" people have died. Authorities have secured the school area, and ambulances are present at the scene.
A police spokesperson confirmed that the area is secure, with evacuations completed and relatives receiving necessary care. Meanwhile, suspicion has arisen concerning a dead suspect found in a bathroom, which Reuters is yet to verify. Concerns about Austria's high rate of firearms ownership have been highlighted in light of this tragedy.
ALSO READ
Tragedy Unfolds in Gaza: School Strike Casualties Mount
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues