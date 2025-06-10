Frontier Highway: Transforming Arunachal Pradesh's Border Connectivity Amid Compensation Challenges

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concern over attempts to delay the ambitious Frontier Highway project in Arunachal Pradesh due to alleged compensation issues affecting some of the state's residents. The 1,748 km long road, valued at Rs 42,000 crore, is expected to connect border areas long neglected.

At a recent event celebrating 11 years of Narendra Modi's government, Rijiju denounced the so-called 'disease of compensation' preventing the project's timely execution. He called on Prime Minister Modi's directives for speedy completion, emphasizing the highway's national significance and potential to revitalize the northeastern region.

Rijiju criticized local interference and manipulations for personal gain, vowing that the government would not tolerate such 'cancerous practices'. He affirmed that genuine landowners would receive compensation and sought cooperation from local leaders for the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)