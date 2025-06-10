Left Menu

Frontier Highway: Transforming Arunachal Pradesh's Border Connectivity Amid Compensation Challenges

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concerns over delays in the Arunachal Frontier Highway project due to compensation issues. The 1,748 km highway, costing Rs 42,000 crore, aims to boost connectivity in neglected border areas. Rijiju denounced attempts to exploit compensation, urging swift project execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:15 IST
Frontier Highway: Transforming Arunachal Pradesh's Border Connectivity Amid Compensation Challenges
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed concern over attempts to delay the ambitious Frontier Highway project in Arunachal Pradesh due to alleged compensation issues affecting some of the state's residents. The 1,748 km long road, valued at Rs 42,000 crore, is expected to connect border areas long neglected.

At a recent event celebrating 11 years of Narendra Modi's government, Rijiju denounced the so-called 'disease of compensation' preventing the project's timely execution. He called on Prime Minister Modi's directives for speedy completion, emphasizing the highway's national significance and potential to revitalize the northeastern region.

Rijiju criticized local interference and manipulations for personal gain, vowing that the government would not tolerate such 'cancerous practices'. He affirmed that genuine landowners would receive compensation and sought cooperation from local leaders for the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025