Russia's Intensified Assault: Strikes Target Kyiv and Odesa, Leaving Chaos in Wake

Russia launched one of its largest air strikes on Kyiv, causing destruction and fatalities, including striking a maternity ward in Odesa. Russian attacks damaged the UNESCO-listed Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, and both sides blame each other for the continued conflict. Calls for peace and sanctions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia unleashed one of its largest air strikes on Kyiv, marking over three years of war. The onslaught included a direct hit on a maternity ward in Odesa, leaving at least three fatalities and damaging key cultural and civilian infrastructure, officials detailed on Tuesday.

Prominent among the destruction was the damage to Saint Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site in Kyiv's historic center. Ukrainian Culture Minister Mykola Tochytskyi lamented the attack on Facebook, describing the site as 'the soul of all Ukraine'. The city's skyline was lit by loud explosions, fires, and dense smoke early Tuesday as authorities struggled to combat the devastation.

In the aftermath, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the Russian missile and drone strikes, which have overshadowed international peace efforts. Meanwhile, appeals for new sanctions and air defense systems are rising, as both Moscow and Kyiv remain entrenched in blaming each other for the stalled peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

