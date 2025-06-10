Left Menu

Delhi Sizzles: Unprecedented Heatwave Grips Capital

Delhi experiences its hottest day of the season at 43.8°C as warned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A heatwave continues to affect the city with anticipated highs of 45°C and poor air quality. Relief is expected post-June 12 with possible rain and thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi is battling an intense heatwave, recording the season's highest temperature at 43.8°C on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The heat index touched a stifling 47.1°C, with sweltering minimum temperatures, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert, urging residents to remain cautious amid the unrelenting heat until at least June 12.

Aside from the oppressive heat, the capital also grapples with 'poor' air quality, challenging residents' resilience. The IMD forecasts a potential respite, predicting light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds later in the month.

