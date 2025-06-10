Delhi Sizzles: Unprecedented Heatwave Grips Capital

Delhi is battling an intense heatwave, recording the season's highest temperature at 43.8°C on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The heat index touched a stifling 47.1°C, with sweltering minimum temperatures, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert, urging residents to remain cautious amid the unrelenting heat until at least June 12.

Aside from the oppressive heat, the capital also grapples with 'poor' air quality, challenging residents' resilience. The IMD forecasts a potential respite, predicting light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds later in the month.