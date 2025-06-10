Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Five Indian Tourists in Kenya

Five Indian nationals from Qatar died in a road accident in Kenya while on vacation, as reported by the Indian Embassy in Doha. The High Commission of India in Nairobi is assisting the affected families and local authorities. Community and cultural groups in Doha are also offering support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:48 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Five Indian Tourists in Kenya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Five Indian nationals lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Kenya while on a holiday trip from Qatar, according to information released by the Indian Embassy in Doha.

A total of 28 Indian tourists were involved when their bus veered off Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, tragically plunging into a gorge. The Indian High Commission in Nairobi is actively providing assistance and coordinating with local authorities.

The embassy in Qatar and local community groups are extending condolences and support to the bereaved families. The incident is still under investigation, with 27 injured individuals receiving treatment in Kenyan hospitals.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025