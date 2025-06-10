Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives of Five Indian Tourists in Kenya

Five Indian nationals lost their lives in a tragic road accident in Kenya while on a holiday trip from Qatar, according to information released by the Indian Embassy in Doha.

A total of 28 Indian tourists were involved when their bus veered off Ol Jororok-Nakuru Road in Nyandarua County, tragically plunging into a gorge. The Indian High Commission in Nairobi is actively providing assistance and coordinating with local authorities.

The embassy in Qatar and local community groups are extending condolences and support to the bereaved families. The incident is still under investigation, with 27 injured individuals receiving treatment in Kenyan hospitals.