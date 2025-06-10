Tragedy in Rajasthan: Eight Lives Lost in Banas River
In Rajasthan's Tonk district, eight men tragically drowned while bathing in the Banas river. Three others were rescued and remain stable. The incident occurred when a group from Jaipur, on a picnic, slipped into deep water. Local leaders extended condolences as families were informed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Tonk district when eight men drowned in the Banas River, according to local police.
Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan reported that a group of 11 men from Jaipur had entered the river for a bath and inadvertently entered deep water. While three were rescued and are in stable condition, the other eight were declared dead at the hospital.
Local leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, expressed condolences. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning, highlighting a need for caution in natural water bodies.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crunch Time in Jaipur: Mumbai Indians Face Punjab Kings with Playoff Stakes High
Jaipur Airport: Rising Air Travel and Strategic Investments Elevate Passenger Traffic
Jha and Akula Propel Jaipur Patriots to Victory in UTT Season 6 Opener
Police rescue missing minor girl after 30-hour search operation in Bhubaneswar
Jaipur Courts Targeted by Hoax Bomb Scare