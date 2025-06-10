Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajasthan: Eight Lives Lost in Banas River

In Rajasthan's Tonk district, eight men tragically drowned while bathing in the Banas river. Three others were rescued and remain stable. The incident occurred when a group from Jaipur, on a picnic, slipped into deep water. Local leaders extended condolences as families were informed.

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Tonk district when eight men drowned in the Banas River, according to local police.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Sangwan reported that a group of 11 men from Jaipur had entered the river for a bath and inadvertently entered deep water. While three were rescued and are in stable condition, the other eight were declared dead at the hospital.

Local leaders, including Governor Haribhau Bagade and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, expressed condolences. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning, highlighting a need for caution in natural water bodies.

