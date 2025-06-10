Left Menu

NIH Funding Cuts: A Looming Crisis for U.S. Research

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya expressed optimism for resolving suspended research grants amid concerns over significant budget cuts under President Trump's administration. Critics argue these cuts harm global health, threaten research progress, and waste resources, as thousands of grants and contracts face termination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:00 IST
In a recent Senate panel discussion, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya conveyed optimism about resolving halted research grants affected by the Trump administration's budget cuts.

Amid mounting criticism, hundreds of NIH employees rebuked the administration for decisions they claim threaten global health and contribute to resource waste. Since Trump's tenure began, the NIH has nixed 2,100 grants worth approximately $9.5 billion.

With plans to shrink healthcare spending by 25%, the White House proposes cutting the NIH budget by $18 billion, affecting many of the agency's institutes and centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

