NIH Funding Cuts: A Looming Crisis for U.S. Research

In a recent Senate panel discussion, National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Jay Bhattacharya conveyed optimism about resolving halted research grants affected by the Trump administration's budget cuts.

Amid mounting criticism, hundreds of NIH employees rebuked the administration for decisions they claim threaten global health and contribute to resource waste. Since Trump's tenure began, the NIH has nixed 2,100 grants worth approximately $9.5 billion.

With plans to shrink healthcare spending by 25%, the White House proposes cutting the NIH budget by $18 billion, affecting many of the agency's institutes and centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)