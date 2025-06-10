Left Menu

Repurposing Smart Cities SPVs: A New Chapter in Urban Development

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has issued an advisory to repurpose Smart Cities' Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) to address emerging urban challenges. The advisory focuses on future engagement in technology support, project implementation, and investment facilitation, emphasizing the importance of SPVs post-Smart Cities Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry announced an advisory on Tuesday aimed at repurposing Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) from the Smart Cities initiative. This move is intended to align with city and state-level priorities in urban development.

States and Union Territories have been urged to define their urban sector priorities and identify areas where SPVs can have a strategic impact. According to the ministry's statement, five key domains for SPV engagement include technology support, project implementation, consulting, research, and investment facilitation.

Initially launched in 2015, the Smart Cities Mission marked a shift in urban development approach by encouraging innovation and integrated infrastructure delivery. With its completion on March 31, the government recognizes the strategic investments and plans for SPVs and Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) to continue addressing evolving urban challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

