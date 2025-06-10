Delhi Inferno: Emergency Delays Cost Lives in High-Rise Tragedy

A colossal fire engulfed a ninth-floor flat in Delhi's Dwarka, claiming the lives of three family members and injuring two. Eyewitnesses have attributed the tragic loss of life to delays in the arrival of emergency services.

The blaze trapped 12 family members, leading to desperate measures. Eager to escape, three individuals opted for a perilous 80-foot jump from the apartment. Victims Yash Yadav, his 11-year-old daughter Aashima, and nephew succumbed to their injuries.

Locals criticized emergency response units for their tardiness, alleging they arrived an hour after the distress call. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have sparked the disaster, with forensics yet to confirm. The tragedy underscores the need for prompt emergency responses in urban settings.

(With inputs from agencies.)