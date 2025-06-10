Intensified Strikes: Russia's Largest Assaults on Kyiv and Odesa Ramp Up Conflict

In a significant escalation, Russia unleashed one of its largest air strikes on Kyiv and Odesa, following widespread drone assaults across Ukraine. The attacks, which struck a maternity ward and damaged the historic Saint Sophia Cathedral, have resulted in multiple casualties and extensive damage.

Loud explosions resonated through Kyiv early Tuesday, shrouding the capital in heavy smoke as emergency responders scrambled to contain the fires. City officials reported severe impacts across several districts, marking one of the most aggressive offensives on the city.

As air raid alerts plagued much of Ukraine, international voices, including Washington, condemned the strikes, emphasizing the urgent need for peace. Although diplomatic discussions have made limited progress, the conflict continues to escalate, raising global concerns.

