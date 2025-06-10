Tragic Clash Amid Aid Efforts in Gaza
At least 17 Palestinians were killed as Israeli forces fired warning shots near an aid distribution site in Gaza. Health authorities reported rising casualties. The U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation stated the incident occurred hours before their operations, amidst tensions over disrupted aid distribution.
Tensions in Gaza escalated as Israeli gunfire resulted in the fatalities of at least 17 Palestinians near a U.S.-supported aid distribution site. The clash occurred when thousands of displaced people approached the site, prompting reports of chaos and injuries.
The Israeli military cited security concerns, stating their forces fired warning shots at individuals deemed a threat in the Wadi Gaza area. However, they questioned the casualty numbers reported by local health officials, emphasizing the shots' distance from the distribution site.
While the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation noted no issues at its other aid spots, access routes faced significant unrest. UN officials and local voices demanded better-managed aid, highlighting dire humanitarian needs amidst ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
