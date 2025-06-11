LAPD's Less Lethal Arsenal in Crowd Control Unveiled

Law enforcement in Los Angeles has resorted to 'less lethal' munitions to manage protestors rallying against federal immigration raids. Such munitions, aimed to disperse crowds with minimal harm, include sponge rounds, bean bag rounds, and others, but raise concerns due to reported injuries.

According to the LAPD, these tools, such as foam rounds fired from a 40mm launcher, are intended to inflict discomfort without penetrating the skin. However, allegations of misuse and resultant injuries highlight an ongoing debate on their application.

The arsenal, comprising tear gas, pepper spray, and flash bangs, is a staple in riot control, designed to incapacitate temporarily. As tensions rise, discussions continue over their extent of use in managing demonstrations while ensuring public safety.