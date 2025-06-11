Left Menu

Heroic Act Turns Tragic: Retired Teacher Killed in Forest Fire

Abdul Aziz, a 68-year-old retired teacher, tragically died while helping control a forest fire in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite successfully assisting fire control efforts, he became trapped and perished when the blaze reignited. His bravery is remembered by the community he served.

Tragedy struck in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as a 68-year-old man was fatally trapped in a forest fire. Abdul Aziz, a retired local teacher, demonstrated heroic courage by voluntarily joining forest officials to battle the flames in Garn forest, Kalakote, officials reported on Wednesday.

Despite the team's commendable efforts to contain the wildfire by late evening, Aziz ventured deeper into the affected area. Unbeknownst to him, he would be caught amidst flames re-ignited by sudden winds, leading to his untimely death. The community mourns the loss of a dedicated educator who sacrificed his life for public safety.

Aziz's charred remains were recovered and returned to his family following legal procedures. Local authorities and villagers recognize his bravery and selflessness. The incident raises serious concerns about safety measures and training for individuals voluntarily assisting in hazardous situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

