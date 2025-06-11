Infrastructure Revamp: Major Demolitions in Poonch for Road Expansion

In a significant move towards regional infrastructure enhancement, 150 structures were demolished in Poonch district to facilitate road expansion along the Surankote-Bufliaz stretch. Officials revealed that this initiative, conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, is designed to boost connectivity and transportation access in Jammu and Kashmir.

The demolition drive was executed on Tuesday, following the completion of the legal land acquisition process. All targeted sites were within the legally acquired area for the road development project, ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.

The successful execution of this demolition marks a substantial advancement in the implementation of crucial infrastructure projects, paving the way for improved regional connectivity and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)