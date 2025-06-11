GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

In a significant move, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd has clinched a contract to construct two coastal research vessels. These ships, crafted for the Geological Survey of India (GSI), underscore GRSE's reputation for naval expertise.

The vessels are designed for offshore geological mapping, mineral exploration, and precise ocean environment monitoring and research. With a length of 64 meters and a width of 12 meters, these ships will bolster India's maritime research capabilities.

Equipped with modern laboratories, the ships will provide essential data processing and sample analysis facilities, marking a step forward in the nation's oceanographic research infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)