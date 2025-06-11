Ambitious River Revitalization Project Launched in Uttar Pradesh

An ambitious project to revive five seasonal rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district has officially commenced, aiming to rejuvenate the Sot, Mahwa, Vardha Mar, and Mahishmati rivers, among others.

District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya detailed ongoing efforts for the 112-km Sot River passing through 171 gram panchayats, highlighting that 60% of the work is complete, with full completion targeted within the fiscal year.

Complementing the river restoration, rainwater harvesting plans are underway, with trenches to be dug for water retention under MNREGA. Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur district is set to launch a revival project for the historically significant Bainsi River, thwarted by encroachment issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)