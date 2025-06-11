Quenching Delhi's Thirst: Innovative Water ATMs and Tree Plantation Campaigns

The Delhi government is taking significant strides to combat heat-related issues by introducing water ATMs across the city, according to Water Minister Parvesh Verma. Speaking at the inauguration of a water ATM at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in Daryaganj, Verma highlighted the initiative's role in providing clean drinking water.

The water ATMs, which boast advanced filtration and temperature control systems, are designed to withstand high usage in peak summer months. Their energy-efficient design requires minimal maintenance, promising sustainable hydration for the capital's residents during scorching temperatures.

Not stopping at hydration efforts, Minister Verma launched a tree plantation drive named 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' to honor the environment and motherhood. He urged Delhi locals to plant a tree in their mother's name, thus contributing to the city's green cover. The minister also stated that despite increased water demand, continuous monitoring ensures no shortages occur.

