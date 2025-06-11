Catastrophic Flooding Claims Lives in South Africa's Eastern Cape

An extreme cold front has unleashed devastating flooding in South Africa's Eastern Cape, claiming at least 49 lives. Heavy rains and snow triggered an unprecedented deluge, leaving the region grappling with immense loss and destruction.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane informed the public that six schoolchildren tragically died when their bus was swept away by floodwaters. An additional four students remain missing, highlighting the widespread chaos and danger of this unforeseen natural event.

With disaster response teams mobilized in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, the extent of the destruction is profound. Power outages are rampant, homes are underwater or destroyed, and vehicular movement is severely disrupted. Officials anticipate a rise in the death toll as rescue missions continue, urging caution and vigilance amidst ongoing weather challenges.

