West Bengal's River Erosion Crisis: A Call for Collaborative Action
West Bengal faces severe river erosion, losing over 25,652 bighas of land in several districts. The state plans a joint project with Bihar and Jharkhand to combat the issue. Since 2011, the state has offered land leases and housing to victims, addressing the lack of central government aid.
Amidst significant river erosion affecting West Bengal, Irrigation Minister Manas Bhunia has accused the central government of inaction, proposing a new project with neighboring states, Bihar and Jharkhand, to tackle the problem.
West Bengal has reportedly lost 25,652 bighas of land in Malda, Murshidabad, and Nadia districts due to the relentless erosion by the Ganga. Bhunia emphasizes the urgency of the situation and highlights the initial stage of a cooperative effort to manage floods and erosion effectively.
Furthermore, Bhunia notes that since 2011, the Trinamool Congress government has distributed land leases to nearly 2,599 displaced individuals in Malda, structured in the absence of a rehabilitation package from the central government. Additionally, the state has constructed residences under the 'Banglar Bari' project for those impacted across three districts.
