Race Against Time: Salvors Ordered to Extract Oil from MSC Elsa 3 Wreck

Authorities have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the salvors and owners of the sunken vessel MSC Elsa 3, warning of severe legal consequences if they fail to commence and complete oil extraction from the ship, which sank off Kerala's coast last month.

The Liberian-flagged ship, sunk approximately 14.6 nautical miles from Thottappally, carried hazardous materials and large amounts of fuel, posing a dire environmental threat with the monsoon approaching. Despite initial efforts, minor leakages persist from the vessel's fuel tank, necessitating urgent action to prevent further spills.

Government agencies and officials are working tirelessly to seal leak points and facilitate oil extraction as quickly as possible, amidst challenging weather conditions and legal pressures. Meanwhile, significant cleanup operations continue onshore, with authorities recovering containers and tonnes of plastic debris washed ashore.

(With inputs from agencies.)